Plaza Premium Group selects TCS to transform airport hospitality experience

Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced that Plaza Premium Group (PPG), a global airport hospitality services provider based in Hong Kong, has selected TCS to develop an end-to-end digital platform.

The partnership will focus on improving customer experience and operational excellence at Plaza Premium's 70 airport locations that serve 20 million passengers annually.

The long-term partnership focuses on reimagining the end-to-end airport travel experience across three core areas such as customer experience, employee experience and operational excellence. TCS will create a customized passenger services technology platform for PPG.

The new platform will enhance customer experience by simplifying reservations for various services at PPG's lounges and other hospitality outlets. It is also expected to improve sales and marketing, customer engagement, back-of-house command and control, manpower management, training, and the entire operation information management system, creating a 360-degree service delivery scope.

The platform is expected to be first deployed at Bangalore International Airport Limited in early 2022.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 6.84% to Rs 9,624 crore on 3.21% increase in net sales to Rs 46,867 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 June 2021 Q1 FY22.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.14% higher at Rs 3,574.70 on BSE.

