Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Yantra India

For co-operation in area of ammunition hardware and military grade componentsBharat Electronics has signed an MoU with Yantra India (YIL), a Defence PSU for co-operation in the areas of Ammunition Hardware and Military Grade Components to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and Export markets.
The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and YIL and sharing of manufacturing and Test infrastructure/resources for the production of Arms and Ammunition and related systems
