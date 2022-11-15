Godrej Woodsville records sales worth Rs 500 cr

Godrej Properties today announced that it has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore through the launch of its new project, Godrej Woodsville in Hinjewadi, Pune.

The company, till date has sold 675+ homes accounting for an area of over 6.90 lakh square feet for the project launched in September 2022.

