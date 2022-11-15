JUST IN
Wipro launches new retail solutions built on Microsoft Cloud

Also opens new Retail Innovation Experience in Mountain View, California

Wipro announced new retail solutions, built on the Microsoft Cloud and Cloud for Retail, and a new Retail Innovation Experience in Mountain View, California. This physical, virtual, and hybrid Experience will deepen collaboration between Wipro and Microsoft to accelerate delivery of new solutions that will enable retailers to grow their business and build stronger customer relationships.

The Retail Innovation Experience will leverage both Wipro and Microsoft's industry expertise and deep domain knowledge, providing retailers with an immersive space to experience various custom-built solutions powered by the Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft Cloud for Retail. Ultimately, the Experience will enable clients to 'reimagine retail' by developing interactive, in-store solutions that simplify and streamline all stages of the customer journey.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:36 IST

