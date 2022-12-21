JUST IN
Bharat Forge commences supply of forgings utilizing green steel

Bharat Forge has commenced supply of forgings utilizing Green Steel, manufactured and supplied by Saarloha Advanced Materials (Saarloha), Part of the Kalyani Group.

The Green steel under the brand KALYANI FeRRESTA & KALYANI FeRRESTA PLUS are manufactured in an Electric Arc Furnace using electricity from 100% of renewable energy sources and more than 70% recycled scrap material with zero GHG footprint.

Customers purchasing KALYANI FeRRESTA & KALYANI FeRRESTA PLUS steel products will get Green Steel certificates jointly issued by DNV Business Assurance India & Saarloha which they can use to claim their Scope 3 emissions reduction.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 17:06 IST

