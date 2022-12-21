JUST IN
Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Imphal

Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Imphal.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Currently operational at Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 13:46 IST

