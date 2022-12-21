Lupin Diagnostics opens its Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore

Lupin announced today the launch of its Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its expansion in Central India. Lupin Diagnostics currently operates 325+ LupiMitra (Lupin's franchise collection centers) and 23 laboratories in India.

The expansion in Indore is well-aligned with Lupin Diagnostics' commitment to improving access to high-quality, reliable, and advanced testing centres and home collection facilities at an affordable price.

In addition to routine and specialized tests, Lupin Diagnostics also offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology, routine biochemistry and many more. These labs are equipped with qualified clinical experts and automated, streamlined processes so patients can make informed decisions about their health.

