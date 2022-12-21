JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NSE SME IPO Dollex Agrotech ends with 1.78 times subscription
Business Standard

Lupin Diagnostics opens its Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore

Capital Market 

Lupin announced today the launch of its Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its expansion in Central India. Lupin Diagnostics currently operates 325+ LupiMitra (Lupin's franchise collection centers) and 23 laboratories in India.

The expansion in Indore is well-aligned with Lupin Diagnostics' commitment to improving access to high-quality, reliable, and advanced testing centres and home collection facilities at an affordable price.

In addition to routine and specialized tests, Lupin Diagnostics also offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology, routine biochemistry and many more. These labs are equipped with qualified clinical experts and automated, streamlined processes so patients can make informed decisions about their health.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU