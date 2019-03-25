Bharat Forge Ltd extends losses

is quoting at Rs 486.85, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.36% in last one year as compared to a 11.88% rally in and a 23.76% fall in the Auto index.

fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 486.85, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 11333.85. The Sensex is at 37741.42, down 1.11%. has eased around 3.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8336.6, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 487.6, down 1.55% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd tumbled 30.36% in last one year as compared to a 11.88% rally in NIFTY and a 23.76% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 24.69 based on earnings ending December 18.

