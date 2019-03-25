Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills gets revision in credit ratings
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 12.54% in the September 2018 quarter
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bannari Amman Sugars gets reaffirmation in credit ratings
Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 32.67% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd and Banaras Beads Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2019.
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd and Banaras Beads Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2019.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd tumbled 10.29% to Rs 5.23 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3873 shares in the past one month.
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd lost 9.66% to Rs 178.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 756 shares in the past one month.
Pearl Polymers Ltd crashed 8.69% to Rs 13.66. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4803 shares in the past one month.
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd fell 8.48% to Rs 17.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42561 shares in the past one month.
Banaras Beads Ltd plummeted 7.92% to Rs 41.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 770 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU