Bharat Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2022.

Bharat Gears Ltd soared 17.54% to Rs 163.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 89947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36364 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd spiked 15.58% to Rs 222.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8792 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9378 shares in the past one month.

Sarthak Metals Ltd surged 11.55% to Rs 133.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19886 shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd spurt 11.27% to Rs 101.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32151 shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd rose 11.08% to Rs 86.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6898 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 12:16 IST

