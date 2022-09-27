Optiemus Infracom arm partners with Dizo

Optiemus Electronics (OEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, has partnered with Dizo Innovative to locally manufacture its products for the consumers in India.

Dizo is the first brand under the Realme's Techlife Ecosystem. Dizo products will be manufactured from the manufacturing facilities of Optiemus Electronics in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Under the partnership, the company will manufacture a range of its smartwatches and audio wearables for the Indian consumers.

Optiemus Infracom is the flagship company of the Optiemus Group and has been engaged in distribution of mobile handsets of reputed brands.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 97.20% to Rs 2.83 crore despite 104.14% increase in sales to Rs 194.50 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Optiemus Infracom shed 0.08% to currently trade at Rs 238.85 on the BSE.

