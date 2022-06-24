Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor to commence production of new SUV

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) signed a memorandum of understanding for a business alliance in 2017. Since then, the two companies have been bringing together Toyota's strength in electrification technologies and Suzuki's strength in technologies for compact vehicles for joint collaboration in production and in the widespread popularization of electrified vehicles.

Toyota and Suzuki are promoting mutual supply of vehicles globally, which is one of the collaborations in the business partnership, and the two companies will now start production of a new SUV model developed by Suzuki at Toyota Kirloskar Motor(TKM) from August.

Maruti Suzuki India and TKM will market the new model in India as Suzuki and Toyota models, respectively. Furthermore, the two companies are planning to export the new model to markets outside India including Africa.

