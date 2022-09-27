Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 September 2022.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 15.96% to Rs 14.17 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 74.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd soared 6.31% to Rs 245.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67796 shares in the past one month.

Forbes & Company Ltd spiked 4.99% to Rs 729.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20084 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd spurt 4.99% to Rs 514.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36659 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44752 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd exploded 4.46% to Rs 884.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12555 shares in the past one month.

