Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumps 1.2%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 395.85, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.86% in last one year as compared to a 29.92% gain in NIFTY and a 38.7% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 395.85, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17511.4. The Sensex is at 58801.01, up 0.26%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has dropped around 8.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23362.8, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 397.1, up 1.33% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

