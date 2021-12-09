Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.55%, gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 128.1, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.98% in last one year as compared to a 29.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 128.1, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17511.4. The Sensex is at 58801.01, up 0.26%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has dropped around 13.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11007.7, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 103.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 178.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 128.7, up 1.78% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

