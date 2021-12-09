ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 761.2, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.15% in last one year as compared to a 29.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.84% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37284.7, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

