Bharat Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wipro investigating potential breach of few employee accounts, ropes in forensic firm
Maniesh Paul visits BSF Headquarters Jammu, meets 'real heroes'
Dream11 ropes in cricketers, IPL franchises
redBus ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador
Hero MotoSports Team Rally ropes in Paulo Goncalves
-
Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 62.33 croreNet loss of Bharat Wire Ropes reported to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 240.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales62.3359.08 6 240.64164.90 46 OPM %-4.7815.40 -7.7610.38 - PBDT-23.213.32 PL -53.0312.66 PL PBT-28.460.20 PL -74.060.31 PL NP-13.380.13 PL -44.560.25 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU