JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 62.33 crore

Net loss of Bharat Wire Ropes reported to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 240.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales62.3359.08 6 240.64164.90 46 OPM %-4.7815.40 -7.7610.38 - PBDT-23.213.32 PL -53.0312.66 PL PBT-28.460.20 PL -74.060.31 PL NP-13.380.13 PL -44.560.25 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements