Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit declines 27.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.72% to Rs 443.27 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings declined 27.36% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.72% to Rs 443.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 440.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.04% to Rs 119.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 1806.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1435.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales443.27440.11 1 1806.691435.47 26 OPM %20.1520.82 -21.0019.80 - PBDT69.7574.79 -7 303.26218.61 39 PBT36.5550.18 -27 182.43134.21 36 NP24.9334.32 -27 119.3194.66 26
