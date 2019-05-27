Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit declines 27.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.72% to Rs 443.27 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings declined 27.36% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.72% to Rs 443.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 440.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.04% to Rs 119.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 1806.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1435.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

443.27440.111806.691435.4720.1520.8221.0019.8069.7574.79303.26218.6136.5550.18182.43134.2124.9334.32119.3194.66

