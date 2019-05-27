SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SBEC Systems (India) standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Amid liquidity crunch, 'factory outlet' sells sugar
India sugar mills struggling to export surplus as overseas prices fall
India's sugar mills struggling to export surplus as overseas prices fall
Government advises sugar mills to accelerate sugar export
-
Sales decline 13.91% to Rs 156.91 croreNet Loss of SBEC Sugar reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.91% to Rs 156.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 182.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 50.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 85.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.51% to Rs 417.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 477.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales156.91182.26 -14 417.44477.12 -13 OPM %4.18-11.13 --4.43-10.41 - PBDT2.479.84 -75 -30.38-65.23 53 PBT-3.061.62 PL -50.82-85.22 40 NP-3.10-0.74 -319 -50.86-85.33 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU