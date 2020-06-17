Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in digital learning app Lattu Kids

Bharti Airtel announced it has acquired a strategic stake in Edtech startup Lattu Media (Lattu Kids) as part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Mumbai based Lattu Kids specializes in digital learning tools for children.

Its highly popular Lattu Kids app focuses on improving English vocabulary, English reading and Maths skills for children under the age of 10 years through entertaining, fun learning animated videos and games.

The investment will enable Airtel to add Edtech to its premium digital content portfolio and give distribution scale to quality learning material from Lattu Kids. Airtel already has over 160 mn monthly active users across its digital platforms - Airtel Thanks app, Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music.

