Karur Vysya Bank partners with Maruti Suzuki India to offer car finance

Karur Vysya Bank has entered into any arrangement with Maruti Suzuki to fund buyers of Maruti vehicles. Both existing and new customers will be eligible to avail loans from KVB.

The bank seeks to leverage the vast new car retail network of Maruti Suzuki numbering 3086 across 1964 cities and town. KVB has a branch network of 780 across 22 States & UTs.

KVB is offering a special product for buyers of Maruti Suzuki vehicles under which 100% on-road finance with a 6 month holiday period is provided at attractive interest rates (except on Omni & EECO). The loans are available to both salaried and self-employed.

First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 11:14 IST

