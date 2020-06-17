Maruti Suzuki partners with Karur Vysya Bank for car financing schemes

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Karur Vysya Bank to offer consumers simpler and flexible financing schemes to own a new car.

Under the partnership with Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail multiple attractive finance schemes and longer repayment loan terms to own a new car.

Maruti Suzuki's vast network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns added with 780 branches of Karur Vysya Bank across 22 States will make these schemes accessible for consumers across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)