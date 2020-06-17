IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals allots 7.18 lakh equity shares

On conversion of warrants

The Board of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 17 June 2020 has allotted 7.18 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 195 per share to NCVI Enterprises Limited (promoter group company) upon exercise of the option attached with the Warrants allotted on 30 March 2019.

Consequent upon issue of the abovesaid 7,18,000 Equity Shares, the total paid-up capital of the Company stands increased at Rs 58,30,55,020 dividend into 5,83,05,502 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each.

