Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in Waybeo

As part of its Airtel Startup Accelerator Program

Bharti Airtel announced that it has picked up a strategic stake in tech startup Waybeo under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Waybeo, a Trivandrum headquartered startup focused on deep Al based analytics for cloud telephony, is the fifth startup to join the fast growing Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, which helps promising startups unlock their potential.

Waybeo has built cutting-edge analytics tools for the enterprise cloud telephony segment. Under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, Waybeo's solutions will get larger distribution reach while giving Airtel access to Waybeo's proven as well as emerging technologies. Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

