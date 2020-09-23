Hester acquires technology to develop Brucella Abortus S19 Delta Per vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Board of Hester Biosciences approves change in CFO
IIT Guwahati collaborates with Hester Biosciences to develop COVID-19 vaccine
S E Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
IIT Guwahati, pharma company Hester Biosciences come together to develop COVID-19 vaccine
Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 72.04% in the March 2020 quarter
-
From ICAR-IVRIHester Biosciences has signed the agreement towards receiving the indigenously developed technology from ICAR-IVRI (Indian Council of Agriculture Research - Indian Veterinary Research Institute), for developing the Brucella Abortus S19 Delta Per vaccine.
The agreement was signed through video conferencing on 22 September 2020.
While Hester is currently manufacturing the conventional Brucella Abortus S19 vaccine and supplying to all the states in India, the S19 Delta Per new generation vaccine technology developed by IVRI will be a step forward towards developing a Brucella vaccine with enhanced safety, immunogenicity, as well as assuring lifelong immunity with a single shot in calf-hood.
The Government of India has planned to immunize 4 crore female calves in India in the first phase against Brucella through vaccination.
Hester has been and commits to remain a part of the Government of India's immunization program against Brucella in cattle.
With this vaccine Hester hopes to reach new heights not only within India but also become a channel for immunizing cattle against Brucella, worldwide.
The technology is developed by Dr. Pallab Chaudhari and his team from ICAR-IVRI through their relentless efforts as well as support from Biotech Consortium India and The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India.
Brucella is a disease of economic importance worldwide. Not only does it impact cattle, sheep, goat and swine, but it also gets transmitted to human beings.
Incidentally there is no vaccine available to protect humans against Brucella. The animals need to be protected to protect mankind.
Immunization with Brucella vaccine also helps cattle to remain healthy, thereby improving their milk production.
Hester hopes to launch the Brucella Abortus S19 Delta Per vaccine in 18 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU