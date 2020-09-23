Tech Mahindra collaborates with Raketen Mobile

To develop and deploy virtualized mobile networks based on Rakuten Communications Platform

Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Mobile, lnc., a Rakuten Group company responsible for mobile communications, today announced that the two companies have reached an agreement in which Tech Mahindra has been appointed as a preferred partner for global go-tomarket opportunities for the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP).

Rakuten Mobile and Tech Mahindra aim to drive innovation by transforming network services and enhancing customer experience globally. Based on the agreement, as a preferred partner, Tech Mahindra will provide its leading technologies and software capabilities to support the development and deployment of mobile networks for global customers of RCP. Through the agreement, Tech Mahindra will also provide managed IT, security and network services to Rakuten Mobile, and there are also plans to designate Tech Mahindra as an official reseller of RCP.

Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Mobile will leverage their partnership to develop and deploy virtualized mobile networks based on RCP to disrupt the telecom landscape. RCP contains all the elements of the Rakuten Mobile network, including telco applications and software from multiple vendors, 08S and BSS, edge computing and virtual network management functions. RCP also incorporates an appstore-like interface where customers can tailor the platform to their local requirements.

