Bharti Airtel forays into cloud communications market with Airtel IQ

Bharti Airtel marked its entry into the fast-growing cloud communications market with the launch of Airtel IQ today.

Airtel IQ, a cloud-based omni-channel communications platform, enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication. Take for example a customer ordering food through an online platform and calling the delivery agent to find out the status of her order.

The entire communication is orchestrated seamlessly and securely over Airtel IQ. The communication is encrypted and all mobile/telephone numbers are masked.

