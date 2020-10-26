Ashoka Buildcon's NHAI road project in Telangana achieves financial closure

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon gains after subsidiary achieves financial closure of road project
L-1 bidder tag boosts Ashoka Buildcon
Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for two NHAI projects in Bihar
Ashoka Buildcon update on NHAI project in Andhra Pradesh
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1278 cr NHAI road project in Karnataka state
-
Ashoka Buildcon announced that Ashoka Kandi Ramsanpalle Road, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company is in receipt of letter from National Highways Authority of India dated 23 October 2020 for the approval for achievement of Financial closure as on 05 October 2020 for the Project viz. 'Four laning of NH-161 from Kandi (Design Km 0.000) (Km 498.250 of NH-65) to Ramsanpalle (Design Km 39.980/Existing Km 44.757) (Design Length = 39.980 Km) in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode'.
The bid project cost is Rs 1000 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU