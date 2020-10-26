Tejas Networks' TJ1400 UltraFlex shortlisted for prestigious GLOTEL award

Tejas Networks announced that its versatile TJ1400 UltraFlex access/edge product family that has been shortlisted for the prestigious GLOTEL award in the "Fixed Networks Evolution category.

GLOTEL awards, organized by Telecoms.com (Informa), recognises global companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry through network innovations and excellence.

The company also announced that it is witnessing strong customer success with its TJ1400 product and has crossed a major milestone of shipping over 100,000 GPON OLT (Optical Line Terminal) ports to fiber broadband service providers worldwide.

