Bharti Airtel launches 'Airtel Office Internet'

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of 'Airtel Office Internet' - a unified enterprise grade solution for the emerging digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs and early stage tech start-ups.

More than ever, emerging businesses across India are looking for reliable connectivity and digital productivity tools that enhance their agility, efficiency and enable them to serve their customers better.

Importantly, these businesses want to access these solutions with the convenience of a single relationship.

Airtel Office Internet is built on these insights and brings together secure high speed data connectivity, conferencing and business productivity tools as a unified solution with one plan and one bill.

FTTH broadband with symmetric speeds up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited local/STD calling.

The superfast and reliable connectivity comes with built-in enterprise grade security from Cisco and Kaspersky to block malicious and unwanted domains, viruses, crypto-lockers and attacks.

Complimentary Google Workspace licenses that allows businesses to use Gmail for all professional email communication along with an entire range of productivity and collaboration tools from Google.

With growing requirements for video conferencing, Airtel Office Internet also offers a free Airtel BlueJeans license for unlimited and secure conferencing with HD quality .

Digital self-serve portal for businesses to manage all these services at one place.

Plans start at Rs. 999 with a range of add-on services like Static IPs and parallel ringing. For more details, please visit https://www.airtel.in/business/b2b/broadband-internet/

