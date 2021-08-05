Nila Infrastructures receives revision in work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

-
Nila Infrastructures has received letter from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) intimating approval for revision in work of rehabilitation of slum project at Harivan Na Chapra at Sabarmati at Ahmedabad.
In order to include government plots and TP roads for comprehensive development of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, AMC has revised the work-order wherein the Premium payment to AMC towards free sale land is now reduced to Rs. Zero, while total residential units have increased to 2,198 Nos.
The unexecuted confirmed order-book shall increase accordingly. This revision makes the Company eligible to receive TDR worth Rs.149.76 crore.
