JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 55.11% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel launches Airtel Xstream Bundle

Capital Market 

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its new Airtel Xstream Bundle.

The Airtel Xstream Bundle combines the power of Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds upto 1 Gbps, Unlimited Data, the first of its kind Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box and access to all OTT content.

The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting 07 September 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU