Bharti Airtel launches Airtel Xstream Bundle

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its new Airtel Xstream Bundle.

The Airtel Xstream Bundle combines the power of Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds upto 1 Gbps, Unlimited Data, the first of its kind Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box and access to all OTT content.

The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting 07 September 2020.

