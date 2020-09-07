Bharti Airtel launches Airtel Xstream Bundle

-
ALSO READ
Airtel Xstream gives free, unlimited access to premium kids content library
Airtel launches NEW Prepaid Packs with Premium Content from ZEE5
Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in digital learning app Lattu Kids
Airtel extends pre-paid validity for customers till April 17
Bharti Airtel snaps 2-day fall
-
Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its new Airtel Xstream Bundle.
The Airtel Xstream Bundle combines the power of Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds upto 1 Gbps, Unlimited Data, the first of its kind Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box and access to all OTT content.
The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting 07 September 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU