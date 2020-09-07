SBI Life Insurance Company announces cessation of directors

With effect from 06 September 2020

SBI Life Insurance Company announced that Raj N. Bhardwaj (DIN - 01571764), Ravi Rambabu (DIN - 01845094) and Nilesh Vikamsey (DIN - 00031213), Independent Directors of the Company whose term is expired on 06 September 2020, shall cease to be the Independent Directors of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)