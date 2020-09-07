Power Grid put two assets under commercial operations in Raigarh and Pugalur

With effect from 06 September 2020

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the following assets under HVDC Bipole link between Western Region (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and Southern Region (Puglur, Tamil Nadu) - North Trichur, (Kerala) have been put under Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 6 September 2020:

I. Scheme #1: Raigarh-Puglur 6000 MW HVDC System Scheme: + 800 kV 6000 MW Raigarh (HVDC Station) - Pugalur (HVDC Station) HVDC link along with 1500 MW (Pole-I) HVDC Terminal each at Raigarh (HVDC Station) & Pugalur (HVDC Station); and

II. Scheme #2: AC System strengthening at Puglur end: (i) 400 kV Pugalur (HVDC Station) - Pugalur (existing) (Quad) D/C transmission line along with associated Bays at Pugalur (HVDC Station) & Pugalur Existing Substation; and (ii) 400 kV Pugalur (HVDC Station) - Arasur D/C transmission line along with associated Bays at Pugalur (HVDC Station) & Arasur Substation.

