Vodafone Idea launches new brand identity 'Vi'

Vodafone Idea are now 'Together For Tomorrow' giving birth to a new brand called Vi (read as We). A brand with its eyes set on the future, it is built for and around customers.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) communicated its new unified consumer brand identity and positioning through a virtual launch today. The integration of two brands is a culmination of the largest telecom integration in the world.

Vi is built to be strong, ever-dependable, agile, intuitive, and a brand in tune with the needs of the customers, in these ever-changing times. It is designed to help customers move ahead in life, for a better today and a brighter tomorrow.

Vi is future ready and is committed to dynamically serve and enable a digital society to progress in life.

