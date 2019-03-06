Bharti Airtel launches India's first high quality Unified Communications solution for conferencing

has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a modern enterprise video-first service, to launch India's first high quality service offering, an integrated and secure platform for High Definition (HD) audio, video and

Airtel and Zoom's conference calling solution comes with unique features like, instant one click access, video conferencing, audio conferencing, content sharing, recording, virtual backgrounds, company branding, multi-layer security, and meeting participation of up to 1000 people on video from locations across the globe.

The platform will also enable Live Video streaming of Video Webinars for up to 50,000 viewers.

Airtel will enable enterprise customers to leverage exclusive benefits on Zoom, including built-in audio conferencing for free. With this, customers can access local dial-in numbers for over 55 countries enabling all its call participants to join the conference easily over audio for unlimited minutes.

