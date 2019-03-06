Board of Karur Vysya Bank approves information memorandum for issue of NCDs upto Rs 1200 cr

At meeting held on 05 March 2019The Board of Karur Vysya Bank at its meeting held on 05 March 2019 has approved the Information Memorandum in relation to issue of BASEL III compliant Unsecured Non-convertible Tier II Bonds in the nature of Debenture of Rs. 1,00,000 each for a total approved borrowing programme of Rs. 1,200 crore in one of more Tranches with present "Tranche A" of Rs. 300 crore with Green Shoe Option of upto Rs. 300 crore aggregating upto Rs. 600 crore.
