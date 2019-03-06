JUST IN
Fiberweb (India) develops new product

Fiberweb (India) announced the development of a new unique product.

The company announced that the samples of this unique product have been sent to its customers in USA, UK and Europe and the initial response is very good with all praises for the company's technical team for coming out with a solution required by market and its expected to result in big orders at high price with world demand exceeding 5 billion US$ and will improve overall margin of the Company and boost the bottom line.

