Reliance Home Finance gets revision in ratings for ST debt programme from ICRA

announced that ICRA has revised its rating by one notch to A1 (on rating watch with negative implications) for the short-term debt programme of the Company.

ICRA has stated this action is primarily due to revision of rating of the parent company, and modest liquidity in relation to the size of borrowings.

