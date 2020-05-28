Bharti Airtel partners with NODWIN to further grow E-sports in India

Bharti Airtel and NODWIN Gaming, South Asia's leading esports company, today announced a partnership to further grow E- in India.

The partnership has been kicked off with the launch of Airtel India Esports Tour, which is the first and largest property of its kind in this segment. It will also have a national ranking and awarding system for Indian Esports players based on their year-long performance across top tournaments will be used as a base to create a points table for all participants.

Airtel India Esports Tour will initially cover all NODWIN tournaments across gaming titles of PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans, FIFA, etc.

The coverage will extend to all iconic NODWIN tournaments such as the India Premiership by NODWIN, Dreamhack India, The Northeast Cup, KO Fight Nights and PAN Fest. This will also cover NODWIN operated tournaments such as the PUBG Mobile Pro league in India.

Post the culmination of the annual tour, the final leaderboard across games will be presented to recognize and reward the winners at an awards show celebrating the key players in the ecosystem. The esports athletes, the teams, the talent, the best plays, etc.

The broadcast of the Airtel India Esports Tour will be available on Airtel's digital platforms and help with taking this emerging format to newer audiences.

