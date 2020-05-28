Intellect Design Arena launches CALM 20, a contextual ALM platform

-
Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of CALM 20 (Contextual ALM 2020), a contextual ALM platform that enables financial institutions to have a holistic view of balance sheet, monitor and manage liquidity risk and interest rate risk, perform stress testing and ensures regulatory compliance through liquidity monitoring tools.
Asset Liability Management (ALM) plays a critical role in weaving together the different business lines in a financial institution.
Managing liquidity and balance sheet are crucial for the existence of a financial institution and sustenance of its operations.
The foundation of a strong ALM solution ensures efficiency of data aggregation, which is obtained from multiple source systems. Coherent Data Fabric -Intellect's enterprise integration framework is a low coding platform which simplifies and standardizes the bank's interfaces with external and internal entities, making it extensible and future proof.
