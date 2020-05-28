Steel Strips Wheels bags export orders from EU & US

-
For supply of 25,000 wheelsSteel Strips Wheels has bagged firm exports orders for over 25,000 wheels for EU caravan trailer & US mobile home market to be executed within July from its Chennai plant. This marks gradual restart of operations in EU & US post COVID lockdown. Additional orders are expected in coming weeks from several other regular customers as the market begins to recover.
SSWL expects to have 5% YOY growth in June 2020 in its exports numbers from Chennai plant.
