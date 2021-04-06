Bharti Airtel sells 800MHz blocks in three circles to Reliance Jio

Bharti Airtel announced an agreement with Reliance Jio lnfocomm ("Jio") to transfer the 'Right to Use' of Airtel's 800 MHz spectrum in Andhra Pradesh (3.75 MHz), Delhi (1.25 MHz) and Mumbai (2.50 MHz) to Jio.

The agreement is subject to statutory approvals.

Through this agreement, Airtel will receive a consideration of Rs 1037.6 crores from Jio for the proposed transfer. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 459 crores relating to the spectrum.

