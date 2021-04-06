Satia Industries secures order worth Rs 59.63 cr

-
Satia Industries has received an order from Rajasthan State textbook board for the supply of 8900 MT paper at a gross realization of Rs 67,000 per ton.
The order is worth Rs 59.63 crore and will be executed by or before the end of Q1FY22 i.e 30 June 2021.
With the surge in per ton realization in paper prices which is at par or has crossed pre-Covid levels of Rs 60,000 per ton registering an increase of 25-30% in the average pricing/realization of different varieties of paper than the average realization of Rs 48,000+ in FY20-21.
