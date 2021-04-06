Adani Ports records 41% growth in March handled cargo volumes

-
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced its operational performance as under:
1. APSEZ in the month of March 21 handled cargo volume of 26 MMT a growth of 41% on Year on Year basis and 23% on Month on Month basis.
2. APSEZ handled cargo volume of 73 MMT in Q4FY21 registering a growth of 27% on Year on Year basis.
3. APSEZ handled cargo volume of 247 MMT in FY21 registering a growth of 11% on Year on Year basis.
4. In the container segment APSEZ handled 7.22 Mn TEU's in FY21 registering a growth of 16 % on Year on Year basis. Market share of APSEZ in container has increased to 41% of All India container volume in FY21.
5. The west coast ports of APSEZ (Mundra and Hazira) handled 6.32 Mn TEU's of container volume in FY21. The Market share of western ports of APSEZ in container has increased to 48% in FY21.
6.
Mundra Port ended the year with a record cargo volume of 144. 4 MMT a growth of 4% on Year on Year basis and continues to be the largest port of the country. The gap between 1st largest port in India i.e. Mundra and 2nd largest port in India i.e. Kandla is now more than 24% (28 MMT)
7. Mundra port handled container volume of 5.65 Mn TEU's a growth of 18% on Year on Year basis. This is against approx. 4.7 Mn TEU's handled by JNPT the second largest container port in India.
8. In FY21, APSEZ operated more than 5,000 rake movements across various ports and hinterland of India. Further, the company's Ports and Logistics business generated Rs. 5900 crore as freight revenue for Indian railways.
9. During FY21, Adani Ports business contributed significantly to Indian exchequer by the way of Import duties of Rs. 45,000 crore and GST collection of Rs. 2300 crore.
