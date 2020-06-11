JUST IN
Bharti Infratel update on scheme of arrangement with Indus Towers

The Board of Bharti Infratel was scheduled to meet today to take a final decision on the Scheme of arrangement between Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel.

Certain inputs that would have been required by the Board for it to deliberate and take a final decision have been delayed given the current environment. In view of the same, the said Board meeting has been rescheduled for a later date but definitely on or before the current long stop date of 24 June 2020.

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 09:40 IST

