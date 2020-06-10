JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit declines 35.37% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Pidilite Industries allots 3,300 equity shares under ESOP

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Pidilite Industries has allotted 3,300 equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each in the share capital of the Company for cash at par to the eligible employee of the Company and subsidiary company who exercised their stock option under ESOP-2016.

After allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the share capital of the Company stands increased from 50,81,23,780 to 50,81,27,080

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU