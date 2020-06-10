Pidilite Industries allots 3,300 equity shares under ESOP

Pidilite Industries has allotted 3,300 equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each in the share capital of the Company for cash at par to the eligible employee of the Company and subsidiary company who exercised their stock option under ESOP-2016.

After allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the share capital of the Company stands increased from 50,81,23,780 to 50,81,27,080

