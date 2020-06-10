Pidilite Industries allots 3,300 equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Metropolis Healthcare allots 51,096 equity shares under ESOS
Apollo Tyres board OKs increasing authorized share capital, issuing CCPS
L&T Financial Holdings to raise up to Rs 300 cr by way of private placement of CRPS
Aditya Birla Capital allots 39,587 equity shares under ESOP
JM Financial allots 55,745 equity shares under ESOS
-
Pidilite Industries has allotted 3,300 equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each in the share capital of the Company for cash at par to the eligible employee of the Company and subsidiary company who exercised their stock option under ESOP-2016.
After allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the share capital of the Company stands increased from 50,81,23,780 to 50,81,27,080
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU