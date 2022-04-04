BHEL achieves record power transmission of 6,000 MW

With commissioning of +800 kV, 6,000 MW UHVDC project from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh to Pugalur, Tamil Nadu

Bharat Heavy Electricals has achieved a major landmark with its equipment enabling record power transmission of 6,000 MW, over the recently commissioned +800 kV, 6,000 MW Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) link between the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu).

For this project, among other equipment and systems, BHEL's significant contribution includes Converter Transformers, Shunt Reactors, Filter Bank Capacitors and Instrument Transformers from its Bhopal Plant and Thyristor Valves from its Electronics Division, Bengaluru plant.

AC power generated at the IPPs at Raigarh is converted into DC power for transmitting it over 1800 kms and then converting it back into AC power at the Pugalur end for interconnection with the Southern Grid through the HVDC transmission system.

This is the second Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) Transmission Project by BHEL. Prior to this, the first of its kind in the world, Agra Converter Terminal for North-East Agra +800 kV, 6000 MW, Multi-Terminal HVDC link was commissioned by BHEL in September-2016 (Bipole-1) and September-2017 (Bipole-2).

