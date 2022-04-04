IndianOil, L&T and ReNew announce JV to produce green hydrogen

Indian Oil Corporation, Larsen & Toubro and ReNew Power announced signing of binding term sheet for the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) company to develop the nascent green hydrogen sector in India.

The tripartite venture is a synergistic alliance that brings together the strong credentials of L&T in designing, executing, and delivering EPC projects, IndianOil's established expertise in petroleum refining along with its presence across the energy spectrum, and the expertise of ReNew in offering and developing utility-scale renewable energy solutions.

Additionally, IndianOil and L&T have signed a binding term sheet to form a JV with equity participation to manufacture and sell Electrolyzers used in the production of Green Hydrogen.

