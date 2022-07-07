BHEL commissions India's largest floating Solar PV plant at NTPC Ramagundam, Telangana

Bharat Heavy Electricals has successfully commissioned India's largest floating Solar PV plant rated at 100 MW at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana.

The plant is installed across the natural raw water reservoir, saving valuable land resources, and also conserves water by reducing evaporation.

With this, BHEL has achieved the unique distinction of commissioning 3 floating solar projects - 25 MW at NTPC Simhadri, 22 MW at NTPC Kayamkulam and 100 MW at NTPC Ramagundam - in the last 10 months. Each one of them is unique in respect of their engineering and execution features

